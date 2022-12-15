Wedmont Private Capital Buys 499 Shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Wedmont Private Capital boosted its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) by 39.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,756 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $393,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV bought a new stake in Motorola Solutions during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions during the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Glassman Wealth Services grew its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 29.0% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 240 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tcwp LLC bought a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions during the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. 83.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Motorola Solutions alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Motorola Solutions news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.57, for a total transaction of $4,103,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 55,615 shares in the company, valued at $15,214,595.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Motorola Solutions news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.57, for a total transaction of $4,103,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 55,615 shares in the company, valued at $15,214,595.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Cynthia Yazdi sold 135 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.97, for a total value of $34,960.95. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,167,954.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 128,423 shares of company stock worth $33,688,438 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

Motorola Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MSI opened at $265.83 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.09, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $249.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $236.71. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 52-week low of $195.18 and a 52-week high of $275.16.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported $2.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.64 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. Motorola Solutions had a negative return on equity of 533.01% and a net margin of 13.47%. Motorola Solutions’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.19 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 9.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Motorola Solutions Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. This is a positive change from Motorola Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.47%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MSI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Motorola Solutions from $301.00 to $300.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Motorola Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Motorola Solutions from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $240.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $291.00.

Motorola Solutions Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Motorola Solutions, Inc is engaged in the provision of communication infrastructure, devices, accessories, software, and services. It operates through the following segments: Products & Systems Integration and Software & Services. The Products & Systems Integration segment offers an extensive portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, video security devices and infrastructure, and the implementation and integration of such systems, devices, and applications.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Motorola Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Motorola Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.