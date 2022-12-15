Private Trust Co. NA Has $641,000 Position in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Private Trust Co. NA reduced its position in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 23.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,626 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 1,456 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in American Express were worth $641,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AXP. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of American Express by 5,063.5% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,690,194 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $372,915,000 after buying an additional 2,638,094 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in American Express by 19.2% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,416,785 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,199,937,000 after purchasing an additional 1,032,350 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in American Express by 7.3% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 13,392,391 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $2,504,375,000 after purchasing an additional 906,904 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its position in American Express by 112.7% during the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,293,577 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $241,901,000 after purchasing an additional 685,478 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main boosted its position in American Express by 16.4% during the second quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 4,807,168 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $666,377,000 after purchasing an additional 675,971 shares during the last quarter. 84.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at American Express

In other American Express news, Vice Chairman Douglas E. Buckminster sold 16,354 shares of American Express stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.23, for a total transaction of $2,522,277.42. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 99,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,272,471.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other American Express news, Vice Chairman Douglas E. Buckminster sold 16,354 shares of American Express stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.23, for a total transaction of $2,522,277.42. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 99,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,272,471.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Walter Joseph Clayton III bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $149.27 per share, for a total transaction of $149,270.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $149,270. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

American Express Price Performance

American Express stock opened at $154.11 on Thursday. American Express has a one year low of $130.65 and a one year high of $199.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $148.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $150.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The firm has a market cap of $115.16 billion, a PE ratio of 15.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.14.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The payment services company reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.05. American Express had a return on equity of 33.28% and a net margin of 15.02%. The company had revenue of $13.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.27 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that American Express will post 9.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Express Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 10th. Investors of record on Friday, January 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 5th. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.90%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on AXP. Redburn Partners began coverage on American Express in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $159.00 price objective on shares of American Express in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on American Express from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on American Express to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on American Express from $154.00 to $148.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $173.05.

American Express Profile

(Get Rating)

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

