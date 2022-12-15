Brown Advisory Inc. Has $43.27 Million Stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Brown Advisory Inc. decreased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 317,783 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,811 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. owned about 0.39% of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF worth $43,266,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 2,580.0% in the 2nd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 268 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Nvwm LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 571.4% in the 1st quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 282 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $50,000.

Get iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of IWN opened at $142.68 on Thursday. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $128.24 and a 12-month high of $170.49. The business’s fifty day moving average is $142.33 and its 200 day moving average is $143.37.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.