B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. Buys 228 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,102 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Stryker were worth $1,612,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Stryker in the first quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Stryker by 12.7% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 69,703 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $18,636,000 after buying an additional 7,851 shares during the last quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC bought a new stake in Stryker in the 1st quarter worth approximately $629,000. Buckingham Strategic Partners purchased a new position in shares of Stryker in the first quarter worth approximately $375,000. Finally, Ascent Group LLC grew its holdings in Stryker by 12.5% during the first quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 2,751 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $735,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the period. 76.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on SYK. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Stryker from $260.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Stryker from $233.00 to $283.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered Stryker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $225.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Stryker from $255.00 to $240.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, BTIG Research cut their price objective on Stryker from $238.00 to $232.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $253.79.

Shares of SYK stock opened at $253.82 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $96.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Stryker Co. has a fifty-two week low of $188.84 and a fifty-two week high of $280.43. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $224.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $215.42.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The medical technology company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.24 by ($0.12). Stryker had a net margin of 13.69% and a return on equity of 22.27%. The business had revenue of $4.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Stryker Co. will post 9.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This is a boost from Stryker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is 43.23%.

In related news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.25, for a total transaction of $240,250.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,504,445.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Kevin Lobo sold 67,232 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.68, for a total transaction of $16,114,165.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 80,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,358,953.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.25, for a total value of $240,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,504,445.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 69,972 shares of company stock valued at $16,742,191. Corporate insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

