Wedmont Private Capital Grows Stock Position in Sempra (NYSE:SRE)

Wedmont Private Capital raised its holdings in Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) by 55.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,439 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 870 shares during the quarter. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in Sempra were worth $366,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SRE. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sempra during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Sempra by 260.0% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 198 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Sempra during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Sempra during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Kings Point Capital Management grew its holdings in Sempra by 70.8% during the first quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 205 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.37% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SRE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Sempra from $173.00 to $161.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Sempra in a research report on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Sempra in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Sempra from $168.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Guggenheim reduced their target price on Sempra from $174.00 to $165.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.60.

Sempra Stock Performance

Shares of SRE stock opened at $163.75 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $51.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.68. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $154.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $157.44. Sempra has a 12-month low of $124.44 and a 12-month high of $176.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.31 billion. Sempra had a return on equity of 10.86% and a net margin of 16.13%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Sempra will post 8.8 EPS for the current year.

Sempra Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 22nd will be paid a dividend of $1.145 per share. This represents a $4.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 21st. Sempra’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.24%.

Sempra Company Profile

Sempra operates as an energy-services holding company in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment provides electric services; and supplies natural gas. It offers electric services to approximately 3.6 million population and natural gas services to approximately 3.3 million population that covers 4,100 square miles.

Featured Stories

