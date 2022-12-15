Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP) Position Trimmed by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. lowered its position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP – Get Rating) by 28.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 240,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 93,510 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. owned 0.87% of Inspire Medical Systems worth $43,841,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 1.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,601,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $667,870,000 after acquiring an additional 42,110 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 7.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,255,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,087,000 after acquiring an additional 164,645 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 0.9% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,540,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,402,000 after acquiring an additional 14,017 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 9.8% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 885,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,249,000 after acquiring an additional 78,975 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 4.4% during the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 702,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,365,000 after acquiring an additional 29,930 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.89% of the company’s stock.

Inspire Medical Systems Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE INSP opened at $255.87 on Thursday. Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $142.74 and a twelve month high of $272.04. The company has a market capitalization of $7.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -139.82 and a beta of 1.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $205.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $198.86.

Insider Buying and Selling at Inspire Medical Systems

Inspire Medical Systems ( NYSE:INSP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.75) by $0.15. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative net margin of 14.47% and a negative return on equity of 17.52%. The company had revenue of $109.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $95.62 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. will post -2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Inspire Medical Systems news, Director Jerry C. Griffin sold 9,217 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.42, for a total transaction of $2,040,828.14. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $456,125.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on INSP. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $280.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Inspire Medical Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $245.00 to $308.00 in a research report on Tuesday. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Inspire Medical Systems in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $287.00 target price for the company. Finally, Lake Street Capital decreased their target price on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $320.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $273.29.

Inspire Medical Systems Company Profile

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) in the United States and internationally. The company offers Inspire system, a neurostimulation technology that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe OSA.

