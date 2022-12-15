Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) Shares Sold by First Hawaiian Bank

First Hawaiian Bank lowered its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) by 13.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,169 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,922 shares during the quarter. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $1,805,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MPC. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC acquired a new stake in Marathon Petroleum during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Marathon Petroleum by 49.8% during the 2nd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 376 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in Marathon Petroleum by 886.8% during the 1st quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 375 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 146.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 468 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Marathon Petroleum alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Marathon Petroleum news, VP Timothy J. Aydt sold 7,477 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.54, for a total transaction of $946,139.58. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 16,762 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,121,063.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Marathon Petroleum news, VP Timothy J. Aydt sold 7,477 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.54, for a total transaction of $946,139.58. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 16,762 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,121,063.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Timothy J. Aydt sold 12,391 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.15, for a total value of $1,513,560.65. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 16,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,047,478.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 247,244 shares of company stock worth $28,908,270. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Marathon Petroleum Trading Down 0.2 %

Marathon Petroleum Increases Dividend

Shares of NYSE MPC opened at $110.94 on Thursday. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a one year low of $59.96 and a one year high of $127.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.99 billion, a PE ratio of 4.87, a PEG ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $114.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $101.88.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 15th. This is a positive change from Marathon Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.18%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on MPC. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $126.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Raymond James increased their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $133.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Cowen upped their price target on Marathon Petroleum to $129.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $111.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Marathon Petroleum in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $119.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Marathon Petroleum has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.71.

Marathon Petroleum Profile

(Get Rating)

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.