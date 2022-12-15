Capital Wealth Alliance LLC Invests $159,000 in SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG)

Capital Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 16,698 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $159,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SEDG. Western Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in SolarEdge Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $323,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina bought a new position in SolarEdge Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $1,302,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG increased its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 23.8% during the 1st quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 1,099 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $354,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $448,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 274.1% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 101 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.86% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Meir Adest sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.30, for a total value of $625,750.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 159,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,984,924.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 12,500 shares of company stock valued at $3,641,375 in the last ninety days. 1.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on SEDG shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on SolarEdge Technologies from $315.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Northland Securities upgraded SolarEdge Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Cowen lifted their price target on SolarEdge Technologies from $309.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on SolarEdge Technologies from $316.00 to $355.00 in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on SolarEdge Technologies from $385.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SolarEdge Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $342.68.

Shares of NASDAQ:SEDG opened at $335.61 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 165.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 3.53 and a quick ratio of 2.72. The business’s 50-day moving average is $259.23 and its 200-day moving average is $278.55. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $190.15 and a 1 year high of $375.90.

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. It operates through five segments: Solar, Energy Storage, e-Mobility, Critical Power, and Automation Machines. The company offers inverters, power optimizers, communication devices, and smart energy management solutions used in residential, commercial, and small utility-scale solar installations; and a cloud-based monitoring platform that collects and processes information from the power optimizers and inverters, as well as monitors and manages the solar PV system.

