9,627 Shares in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:XYLD) Acquired by HBW Advisory Services LLC

HBW Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:XYLD – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 9,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $367,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its position in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF by 39.8% in the second quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 6,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 1,931 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF in the second quarter valued at $356,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its position in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF by 2.9% in the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 26,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,111,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares during the period. 1900 Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF by 55.8% in the second quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,258,000 after purchasing an additional 10,557 shares during the period. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. raised its position in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF by 3.4% in the second quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 11,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the period.

Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:XYLD opened at $40.63 on Thursday. Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF has a 52 week low of $37.28 and a 52 week high of $51.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $39.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.58.

