Keel Point LLC Sells 1,044 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN)

Keel Point LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,939 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,044 shares during the period. Keel Point LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $667,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BSCN. Prosperity Planning Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 29.1% in the second quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 2,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, SouthState Corp bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $58,000.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

NYSEARCA:BSCN opened at $20.97 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.94. Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $20.82 and a twelve month high of $21.54.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSCN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.