Sempra (NYSE:SRE) Holdings Trimmed by First Hawaiian Bank

First Hawaiian Bank trimmed its position in shares of Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,311 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 954 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Sempra were worth $1,995,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SRE. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in Sempra by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,141,824 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $191,963,000 after purchasing an additional 6,246 shares in the last quarter. Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in Sempra during the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Sempra by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 61,780 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,386,000 after acquiring an additional 1,422 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Sempra by 6.6% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 23,847 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,009,000 after purchasing an additional 1,484 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Sempra in the first quarter worth $641,000. 85.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Sempra from $168.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Sempra in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on shares of Sempra from $174.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. TheStreet raised shares of Sempra from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Sempra from $173.00 to $161.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sempra currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.60.

Shares of NYSE:SRE opened at $163.75 on Thursday. Sempra has a 12 month low of $124.44 and a 12 month high of $176.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $154.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $157.44. The firm has a market cap of $51.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.97, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.68.

Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.31 billion. Sempra had a net margin of 16.13% and a return on equity of 10.86%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Sempra will post 8.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 22nd will be paid a $1.145 dividend. This represents a $4.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 21st. Sempra’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.24%.

Sempra operates as an energy-services holding company in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment provides electric services; and supplies natural gas. It offers electric services to approximately 3.6 million population and natural gas services to approximately 3.3 million population that covers 4,100 square miles.

