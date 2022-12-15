Keel Point LLC Has $508,000 Stock Position in Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS)

Keel Point LLC increased its position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 39,701 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,692 shares during the quarter. Keel Point LLC’s holdings in Sprott Physical Gold Trust were worth $508,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Sprott Physical Gold Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 2,239.0% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,339 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,239 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 238.2% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,371 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,670 shares in the last quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Sprott Physical Gold Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in Sprott Physical Gold Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $66,000.

Sprott Physical Gold Trust Price Performance

Shares of PHYS opened at $13.92 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $13.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.54. Sprott Physical Gold Trust has a 52 week low of $12.48 and a 52 week high of $16.19.

Sprott Physical Gold Trust Profile

Sprott Physical Gold Trust is an exchange traded commodity launched and managed by Sprott Asset Management, LP. The fund invests in the commodity markets. It primarily invests in physical gold bullion in London Good Delivery bar form. Sprott Physical Gold Trust was formed on August 28, 2009 and is domiciled in Canada.

