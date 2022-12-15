HBW Advisory Services LLC Increases Stock Position in Fidelity High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:FDVV)

HBW Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Fidelity High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:FDVV – Get Rating) by 20.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,889 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,749 shares during the period. HBW Advisory Services LLC owned 0.07% of Fidelity High Dividend ETF worth $723,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity High Dividend ETF in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity High Dividend ETF in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Fidelity High Dividend ETF by 68.4% in the second quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity High Dividend ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of Fidelity High Dividend ETF by 57.1% in the second quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 2,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 905 shares during the last quarter.

Fidelity High Dividend ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:FDVV opened at $38.62 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.03. Fidelity High Dividend ETF has a 1-year low of $32.35 and a 1-year high of $42.28.

