Keel Point LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF (BATS:BBJP)

Keel Point LLC lowered its position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF (BATS:BBJP – Get Rating) by 69.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,277 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,198 shares during the quarter. Keel Point LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF were worth $624,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BBJP. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF during the second quarter worth about $55,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF during the second quarter worth about $97,000. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF during the second quarter worth about $105,000. Finally, Matrix Private Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF by 50.5% during the first quarter. Matrix Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 776 shares during the period.

Get JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF alerts:

JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of BBJP stock opened at $46.69 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $43.76 and its 200-day moving average is $44.43.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.