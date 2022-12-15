First Hawaiian Bank Buys 4,217 Shares of Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK)

First Hawaiian Bank increased its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK – Get Rating) by 106.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,171 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,217 shares during the quarter. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Deckers Outdoor were worth $2,555,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. HBW Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Deckers Outdoor during the third quarter worth $140,000. Intersect Capital LLC acquired a new position in Deckers Outdoor during the second quarter worth $232,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Deckers Outdoor during the second quarter worth $941,000. Columbia Asset Management acquired a new position in Deckers Outdoor during the second quarter worth $1,081,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 3.5% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 66,023 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $16,859,000 after buying an additional 2,225 shares during the last quarter. 97.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DECK has been the topic of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $390.00 to $416.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. Wedbush upgraded shares of Deckers Outdoor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $320.00 to $410.00 in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $393.00 to $450.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $393.00 to $450.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $375.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $411.92.

In other news, insider Angela Ogbechie sold 455 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.62, for a total value of $164,082.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,024 shares in the company, valued at $1,090,514.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other Deckers Outdoor news, insider Thomas Garcia sold 2,000 shares of Deckers Outdoor stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $376.36, for a total transaction of $752,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,922 shares in the company, valued at $5,992,403.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Angela Ogbechie sold 455 shares of Deckers Outdoor stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.62, for a total transaction of $164,082.10. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,090,514.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 13,175 shares of company stock worth $4,755,441. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:DECK opened at $390.03 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.32 billion, a PE ratio of 23.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.90. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a twelve month low of $212.93 and a twelve month high of $402.32. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $360.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $320.82.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The textile maker reported $3.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.66 by $0.14. Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 13.13% and a return on equity of 29.42%. The company had revenue of $875.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $808.31 million. Analysts anticipate that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 18.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name; and relaxed casual shoes and sandals under the Sanuk brand name.

