First Hawaiian Bank Purchases 558 Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

First Hawaiian Bank boosted its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,124 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 558 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,774,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TFC Financial Management raised its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 58.0% during the second quarter. TFC Financial Management now owns 109 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC raised its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 32.8% in the first quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 174 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.33% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Bastiano Sanna sold 1,791 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.31, for a total transaction of $537,855.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 39,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,769,749.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, EVP David Altshuler sold 1,303 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.04, for a total transaction of $394,861.12. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,077 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,932,774.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Bastiano Sanna sold 1,791 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.31, for a total transaction of $537,855.21. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 39,192 shares in the company, valued at $11,769,749.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 3,715 shares of company stock valued at $1,125,226. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Several research firms have issued reports on VRTX. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $319.00 to $327.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $281.00 to $288.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $315.00 to $330.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals to $318.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $305.33.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $312.09 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $307.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $291.79. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 1-year low of $206.98 and a 1-year high of $324.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 4.70 and a quick ratio of 4.55. The stock has a market cap of $80.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.43.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.31 by $0.31. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 37.62% and a return on equity of 29.65%. The business had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.23 billion. On average, analysts expect that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 13.05 EPS for the current year.

About Vertex Pharmaceuticals

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene; and TRIKAFTA for the treatment of patients with CF 6 years of age or older who have at least one F508del mutation.

