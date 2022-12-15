Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) Shares Acquired by Keel Point LLC

Keel Point LLC lifted its stake in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) by 16.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,033 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,861 shares during the quarter. Keel Point LLC’s holdings in Newmont were worth $548,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Intersect Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Newmont during the 1st quarter worth $229,000. M Holdings Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Newmont during the 1st quarter worth $681,000. Allstate Corp grew its stake in shares of Newmont by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 51,236 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,071,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in Newmont by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 40,619,717 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,227,237,000 after acquiring an additional 270,396 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in Newmont by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 100,746 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,007,000 after acquiring an additional 4,322 shares during the last quarter. 81.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Newmont alerts:

Newmont Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NEM stock opened at $47.11 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $37.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.39 and a beta of 0.28. Newmont Co. has a 1-year low of $37.45 and a 1-year high of $86.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 2.29. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.93.

Newmont Announces Dividend

Newmont ( NYSE:NEM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $2.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.79 billion. Newmont had a return on equity of 8.07% and a net margin of 8.28%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Newmont Co. will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 8th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 7th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.67%. Newmont’s payout ratio is 174.60%.

Insider Activity at Newmont

In related news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.42, for a total value of $532,620.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 210,949 shares in the company, valued at $10,214,150.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Mark Casper sold 4,890 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.98, for a total value of $205,282.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 18,217 shares in the company, valued at $764,749.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.42, for a total transaction of $532,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 210,949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,214,150.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 46,890 shares of company stock worth $2,083,382. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NEM has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet cut shares of Newmont from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Newmont from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Eight Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Newmont to $58.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Newmont from $49.00 to $47.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Newmont in a research note on Monday, September 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price objective on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Newmont has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.56.

Newmont Profile

(Get Rating)

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2021, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 92.8 million ounces and land position of 62,800 square kilometers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Newmont Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newmont and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.