Federated Hermes Inc. Has $55.24 Million Stock Position in Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC)

Federated Hermes Inc. lowered its stake in Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC – Get Rating) by 7.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,403,729 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 120,135 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Moelis & Company were worth $55,237,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Moelis & Company by 14.1% in the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 6,135,784 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $241,443,000 after purchasing an additional 757,607 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Moelis & Company by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,354,901 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $110,563,000 after buying an additional 427,672 shares in the last quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Moelis & Company by 84.7% during the 2nd quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 773,185 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $30,425,000 after buying an additional 354,484 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Moelis & Company by 448.3% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 414,244 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $16,301,000 after acquiring an additional 338,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Moelis & Company by 23.6% in the first quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,627,474 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $76,411,000 after acquiring an additional 310,971 shares during the last quarter. 90.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MC has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on Moelis & Company in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Moelis & Company from $43.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Moelis & Company from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $37.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. UBS Group lowered Moelis & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Moelis & Company from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.00.

Insider Transactions at Moelis & Company

Moelis & Company Trading Down 0.8 %

In related news, CFO Joseph Simon sold 12,370 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.98, for a total transaction of $568,772.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other Moelis & Company news, CEO Kenneth Moelis sold 82,921 shares of Moelis & Company stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.01, for a total value of $3,815,195.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 49,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,292,540.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Joseph Simon sold 12,370 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.98, for a total value of $568,772.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 105,544 shares of company stock valued at $4,850,992. 7.97% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE MC opened at $42.70 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.02 and a beta of 1.38. The business’s 50 day moving average is $41.08 and its 200-day moving average is $41.43. Moelis & Company has a 1-year low of $33.12 and a 1-year high of $64.30.

Moelis & Company Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 14th were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.62%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 10th. Moelis & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.17%.

About Moelis & Company

Moelis & Company operates as an investment banking advisory firm. It offers advisory services in the areas of mergers and acquisitions, recapitalizations and restructurings, capital markets transactions, and other corporate finance matters. The company offers its services to public multinational corporations, middle market private companies, financial sponsors, entrepreneurs, governments, and sovereign wealth funds.

