Keel Point LLC Grows Stake in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Keel Point LLC increased its stake in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,708 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 943 shares during the period. Keel Point LLC’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $394,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Blackstone in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Blackstone by 1,137.6% in the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,995 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 2,753 shares during the last quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Blackstone in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Rise Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Blackstone by 421.8% in the second quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 454 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Blackstone in the second quarter worth about $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.87% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Blackstone

In related news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 4,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.62, for a total transaction of $137,004.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 695,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,685,448.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Altus Holdings Lp Gso sold 7,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.01, for a total transaction of $77,070,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 21,825,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,294,626.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 4,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.62, for a total transaction of $137,004.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 695,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,685,448.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 20,203,671 shares of company stock valued at $207,047,536. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Blackstone Trading Down 3.4 %

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $121.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $109.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $117.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $91.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Blackstone from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $110.90.

Shares of Blackstone stock opened at $80.60 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $88.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $94.96. The company has a market cap of $56.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.42. Blackstone Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $77.15 and a fifty-two week high of $138.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The asset manager reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.10. Blackstone had a net margin of 20.58% and a return on equity of 20.75%. The firm had revenue of $2.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.28 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Blackstone Inc. will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Blackstone Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 7th. Investors of record on Monday, October 31st were paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 28th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.47%. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio is presently 101.70%.

About Blackstone

(Get Rating)

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

