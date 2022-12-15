Keel Point LLC Purchases 1,723 Shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Keel Point LLC raised its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) by 39.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,082 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,723 shares during the period. Keel Point LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $437,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 119,764,493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,097,344,000 after purchasing an additional 3,007,895 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 107,183,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,036,635,000 after purchasing an additional 1,780,539 shares during the last quarter. Dodge & Cox lifted its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 79,042,463 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,993,903,000 after acquiring an additional 6,803,282 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 33,417,491 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,111,317,000 after acquiring an additional 851,066 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 2,611.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 23,832,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,009,428,000 after acquiring an additional 22,953,375 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SCHW. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 16th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $73.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Erste Group Bank raised shares of Charles Schwab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $92.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $91.92.

In related news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 135,000 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.49, for a total transaction of $10,731,150.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 69,184,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,499,506,270.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other Charles Schwab news, insider Jonathan M. Craig sold 4,019 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.08, for a total value of $317,822.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 135,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.49, for a total transaction of $10,731,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 69,184,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,499,506,270.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 601,293 shares of company stock valued at $47,659,759 over the last ninety days. 6.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:SCHW opened at $77.32 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $140.40 billion, a PE ratio of 23.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.40. The Charles Schwab Co. has a one year low of $59.35 and a one year high of $96.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.42 billion. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 34.02% and a return on equity of 20.59%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.91 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 11th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.75%.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage, investment advisory, banking and trust, retirement plan, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor and mutual fund clearing services, as well as compliance solutions.

