Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Sold by Keel Point LLC

Keel Point LLC lessened its stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,310 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 102 shares during the period. Keel Point LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $360,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Adobe by 123.7% in the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 85 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Urban Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Adobe alerts:

Adobe Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ADBE opened at $339.92 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $158.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.52, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.26. Adobe Inc. has a 1-year low of $274.73 and a 1-year high of $631.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $318.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $357.87.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 15th. The software company reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $4.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.44 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.49% and a net margin of 28.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.65 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 11.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ADBE. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Adobe from $340.00 to $330.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Bank of America lowered shares of Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $450.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Adobe from $440.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Adobe from $520.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Adobe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $402.12.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.54, for a total transaction of $38,879.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,596 shares in the company, valued at $764,625.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,711 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $319.12, for a total value of $865,134.32. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,728,129.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.54, for a total transaction of $38,879.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $764,625.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 24,543 shares of company stock worth $7,690,103. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

About Adobe

(Get Rating)

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.