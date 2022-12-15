Keel Point LLC Purchases New Holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

Keel Point LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $374,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. City State Bank lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 40.0% in the 1st quarter. City State Bank now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC now owns 3,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 4,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Peak Financial Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Peak Financial Management Inc. now owns 2,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Colony Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 34,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,510,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWS opened at $108.35 on Thursday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $94.32 and a 52 week high of $124.28. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $105.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $106.11.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

