Keel Point LLC Takes $631,000 Position in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UCON)

Keel Point LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UCON – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 26,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $631,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Visionary Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $15,346,000. Madison Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $14,836,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 49.4% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,731,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,211,000 after buying an additional 572,518 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $11,771,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at about $10,907,000.

Get First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF alerts:

First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of UCON opened at $24.47 on Thursday. First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $23.43 and a fifty-two week high of $26.48. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.39.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UCON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UCON – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.