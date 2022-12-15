Amundi Decreases Holdings in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Amundi trimmed its stake in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,474,563 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 195,094 shares during the quarter. Amundi owned approximately 0.45% of Williams Companies worth $170,533,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Williams Companies in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its position in Williams Companies by 52.5% during the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 915 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new position in Williams Companies during the second quarter worth about $29,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 128.6% in the second quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 958 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. Finally, San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Williams Companies in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. 85.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:WMB opened at $33.72 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.08 billion, a PE ratio of 20.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.91 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.88. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.86 and a 52-week high of $37.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $32.66 and a 200 day moving average of $32.72.

Williams Companies ( NYSE:WMB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The pipeline company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.87 billion. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 14.73% and a net margin of 17.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.34 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 103.66%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on WMB. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Williams Companies in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Barclays decreased their price objective on Williams Companies from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Williams Companies from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Williams Companies in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Williams Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.83.

In related news, SVP Terrance Lane Wilson sold 8,500 shares of Williams Companies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.20, for a total value of $290,700.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 179,989 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,155,623.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 28,500 shares of company stock worth $971,300. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region, as well as various petrochemical and feedstock pipelines.

