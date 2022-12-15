Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.08

Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, December 13th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share by the construction company on Friday, January 13th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.21%. This is an increase from Quanta Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07.

Quanta Services has raised its dividend payment by an average of 84.2% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 4 years. Quanta Services has a payout ratio of 4.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Quanta Services to earn $6.32 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 5.1%.

Quanta Services Price Performance

PWR opened at $152.09 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $142.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $136.38. The firm has a market cap of $21.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.91 and a beta of 1.10. Quanta Services has a twelve month low of $93.91 and a twelve month high of $155.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Quanta Services ( NYSE:PWR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The construction company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $4.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.38 billion. Quanta Services had a net margin of 2.61% and a return on equity of 16.35%. Equities research analysts expect that Quanta Services will post 5.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PWR. Argus raised their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $154.00 to $162.00 in a report on Friday, September 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Quanta Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, September 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Quanta Services in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Quanta Services to $170.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $168.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Quanta Services has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $157.25.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of PWR. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Quanta Services by 18.9% in the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 6,087 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $776,000 after purchasing an additional 969 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new stake in Quanta Services in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,707,000. National Pension Service bought a new stake in Quanta Services in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,138,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Quanta Services by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 22,979 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,927,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund lifted its position in Quanta Services by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 5,125 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $653,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. 91.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Quanta Services

(Get Rating)

Quanta Services, Inc provides specialty contracting services worldwide. The Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; energized installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

