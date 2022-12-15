U.S. Bancorp (USB) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.48 on January 17th

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, December 13th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.48 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, January 17th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.44%.

U.S. Bancorp has increased its dividend payment by an average of 9.5% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 10 consecutive years. U.S. Bancorp has a dividend payout ratio of 38.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect U.S. Bancorp to earn $5.05 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.92 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 38.0%.

U.S. Bancorp Price Performance

U.S. Bancorp stock opened at $43.29 on Thursday. U.S. Bancorp has a one year low of $38.39 and a one year high of $63.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.77. The business has a fifty day moving average of $42.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.36. The company has a market cap of $64.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.97.

Insider Buying and Selling at U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.01. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.25% and a net margin of 26.01%. The company had revenue of $6.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.30 earnings per share. U.S. Bancorp’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other U.S. Bancorp news, CFO Terrance R. Dolan sold 12,000 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.14, for a total value of $517,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 153,051 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,602,620.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Terrance R. Dolan sold 15,000 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.34, for a total value of $650,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 138,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,983,130.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Terrance R. Dolan sold 12,000 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.14, for a total value of $517,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 153,051 shares in the company, valued at $6,602,620.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 139,249 shares of company stock worth $6,064,745 in the last 90 days. 0.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On U.S. Bancorp

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $207,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in U.S. Bancorp by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 279,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,254,000 after acquiring an additional 6,590 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $142,000. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its position in U.S. Bancorp by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 17,718 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $942,000 after acquiring an additional 1,681 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sawgrass Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $692,000. 74.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

USB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $57.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $47.00 price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on U.S. Bancorp to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, U.S. Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.12.

About U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

Further Reading

