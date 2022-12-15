NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Expected to Post Q3 2023 Earnings of $0.68 Per Share

NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) – Analysts at Seaport Res Ptn lowered their Q3 2023 earnings per share estimates for NIKE in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, December 13th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Kummetz now forecasts that the footwear maker will post earnings per share of $0.68 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.69. The consensus estimate for NIKE’s current full-year earnings is $2.97 per share.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on NKE. HSBC cut their price objective on NIKE to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Bank of America increased their price objective on NIKE from $100.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Argus cut NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Cowen increased their price objective on NIKE from $114.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on NIKE in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $118.32.

NIKE Trading Down 1.2 %

NYSE:NKE opened at $111.45 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $98.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $105.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $174.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.57, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.64. NIKE has a 1 year low of $82.22 and a 1 year high of $171.19.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 29th. The footwear maker reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.02. NIKE had a return on equity of 37.08% and a net margin of 11.96%. The firm had revenue of $12.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.28 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.16 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis.

NIKE Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 5th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. This is a positive change from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 2nd. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.53%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other NIKE news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.16, for a total value of $1,081,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,512,638.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other NIKE news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 5,882 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.55, for a total value of $550,261.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,632,926.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.16, for a total value of $1,081,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,213 shares in the company, valued at $6,512,638.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NIKE

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its position in NIKE by 4.1% during the second quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 2,224 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Kensington Investment Counsel LLC raised its position in NIKE by 1.0% during the first quarter. Kensington Investment Counsel LLC now owns 8,766 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,180,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. raised its position in NIKE by 2.2% during the second quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. now owns 4,366 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $446,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in NIKE by 3.8% during the second quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,595 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in NIKE by 1.0% during the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,313 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $952,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. 64.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

Featured Articles

