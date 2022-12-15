Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Forecasted to Post Q3 2023 Earnings of $0.93 Per Share

Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp dropped their Q3 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Oracle in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, December 13th. KeyCorp analyst M. Turits now forecasts that the enterprise software provider will post earnings of $0.93 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.10. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $94.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Oracle’s current full-year earnings is $4.11 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Oracle’s Q4 2023 earnings at $1.18 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $3.88 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.96 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.09 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.11 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.37 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $4.53 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $5.20 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $5.90 EPS.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, December 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $12.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.01 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 13.15% and a negative return on equity of 161.07%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.21 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Oracle from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Oracle in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt initiated coverage on shares of Oracle in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $113.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.68.

ORCL stock opened at $81.82 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.34. The stock has a market cap of $220.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.03. Oracle has a 1 year low of $60.78 and a 1 year high of $104.00.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 9th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.95%.

In related news, insider Edward Screven sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total transaction of $14,980,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,543,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $190,473,171.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Edward Screven sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total transaction of $14,980,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,543,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $190,473,171.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael J. Boskin sold 90,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.08, for a total transaction of $7,207,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 82,607 shares in the company, valued at $6,615,168.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 43.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ORCL. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of Oracle in the third quarter valued at $236,318,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Oracle by 2,666.2% in the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,547,659 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $155,585,000 after purchasing an additional 2,455,560 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Oracle by 93.7% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 4,068,310 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $336,571,000 after purchasing an additional 1,967,853 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its holdings in shares of Oracle by 102.7% in the second quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 3,684,705 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $257,450,000 after purchasing an additional 1,866,463 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA raised its holdings in shares of Oracle by 16.4% in the second quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 12,019,801 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $839,823,000 after purchasing an additional 1,693,271 shares during the last quarter. 41.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

