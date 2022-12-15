Brokers Set Expectations for NIKE, Inc.’s Q2 2023 Earnings (NYSE:NKE)

NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Telsey Advisory Group decreased their Q2 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for NIKE in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, December 14th. Telsey Advisory Group analyst C. Fernandez now forecasts that the footwear maker will earn $0.68 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.69. Telsey Advisory Group has a “Outperform” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for NIKE’s current full-year earnings is $2.97 per share.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 29th. The footwear maker reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.02. NIKE had a net margin of 11.96% and a return on equity of 37.08%. The company had revenue of $12.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.16 earnings per share. NIKE’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of NIKE from $121.00 to $101.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of NIKE from $123.00 to $99.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Raymond James started coverage on shares of NIKE in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $99.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group set a $110.00 target price on shares of NIKE in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of NIKE from $130.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $118.32.

NYSE NKE opened at $111.45 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 1.76. NIKE has a 1 year low of $82.22 and a 1 year high of $171.19. The company has a market capitalization of $174.82 billion, a PE ratio of 31.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a fifty day moving average of $98.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $105.01.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NKE. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA boosted its position in NIKE by 63.3% during the second quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 258 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Antonetti Capital Management LLC boosted its position in NIKE by 900.0% during the first quarter. Antonetti Capital Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. boosted its position in NIKE by 821.1% during the third quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. now owns 350 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in NIKE during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in NIKE during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.19% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 5,882 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.55, for a total transaction of $550,261.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,632,926.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 5,882 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.55, for a total transaction of $550,261.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,632,926.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.16, for a total transaction of $1,081,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,512,638.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 5th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 2nd. This is a boost from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.53%.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

