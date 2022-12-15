Mainstreet Equity Corp. to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of $1.54 Per Share, Atb Cap Markets Forecasts (TSE:MEQ)

Mainstreet Equity Corp. (TSE:MEQ – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Atb Cap Markets boosted their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Mainstreet Equity in a research report issued on Tuesday, December 13th. Atb Cap Markets analyst C. Murray now expects that the company will post earnings of $1.54 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.52. Atb Cap Markets has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Mainstreet Equity’s current full-year earnings is $4.71 per share. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for Mainstreet Equity’s Q2 2023 earnings at $1.50 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.74 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.97 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $6.75 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $1.75 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.69 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.90 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $2.14 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $7.49 EPS.

Separately, ATB Capital upgraded Mainstreet Equity to an “outperform” rating and set a C$135.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday.

MEQ opened at C$112.92 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$115.36 and a 200-day moving average price of C$118.20. Mainstreet Equity has a 12-month low of C$104.00 and a 12-month high of C$154.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.58. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.05 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.15.

Mainstreet Equity Corp. engages in the acquisition, divestiture, value-enhancement, and management of multi-family residential properties in Western Canada. The company owns a portfolio of multi-family residential properties in Vancouver and the Lower Mainland, Calgary and Southern Alberta, Edmonton, Saskatoon, and Regina.

