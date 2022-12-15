Keel Point LLC Sells 189 Shares of Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY)

Keel Point LLC lowered its holdings in Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,348 shares of the company’s stock after selling 189 shares during the quarter. Keel Point LLC’s holdings in Sony Group were worth $278,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Sony Group by 423.4% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after buying an additional 2,727 shares during the last quarter. Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in Sony Group during the first quarter worth about $135,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in Sony Group by 1.8% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 46,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,805,000 after buying an additional 835 shares during the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Sony Group by 10,993.0% during the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 243,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,375,000 after buying an additional 241,737 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. grew its stake in Sony Group by 39.6% during the first quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 1,535,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,730,000 after buying an additional 435,542 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 7.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Sony Group alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have weighed in on SONY. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sony Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Sony Group from $144.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Sony Group from $144.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. TheStreet raised shares of Sony Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Sony Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Sony Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $109.67.

Sony Group Trading Up 0.3 %

About Sony Group

Shares of NYSE SONY opened at $81.23 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.16. Sony Group Co. has a fifty-two week low of $61.72 and a fifty-two week high of $133.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.43.

(Get Rating)

Sony Group Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets in Japan, the United States, Europe, China, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company distributes software titles and add-on content through digital networks; network services related to game, video, and music content; and home and portable game consoles, packaged software, and peripheral devices.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SONY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sony Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sony Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.