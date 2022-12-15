Keel Point LLC Increases Position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Keel Point LLC boosted its holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) by 31.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,596 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the period. Keel Point LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $237,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in Zoetis by 430.8% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank lifted its stake in Zoetis by 469.2% in the second quarter. American National Bank now owns 148 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Zoetis in the first quarter worth $26,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new stake in Zoetis in the second quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Zoetis by 226.4% in the second quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 297 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. 91.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ZTS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Zoetis from $264.00 to $248.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $207.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $250.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Zoetis currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $215.17.

Zoetis Price Performance

ZTS stock opened at $151.78 on Thursday. Zoetis Inc. has a 1 year low of $124.15 and a 1 year high of $249.27. The company has a market cap of $70.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.65, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $148.28 and a 200 day moving average of $160.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 1.48.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by ($0.03). Zoetis had a return on equity of 48.41% and a net margin of 25.82%. The company had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.25 earnings per share. Zoetis’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Zoetis Inc. will post 4.87 EPS for the current year.

Zoetis Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 20th will be issued a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 19th. This is a boost from Zoetis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is 29.68%.

Zoetis Profile

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

