Mativ Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MATV) Director Buys $63,000.00 in Stock

Posted by on Dec 15th, 2022

Mativ Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MATVGet Rating) Director Jeffrey Keenan bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $21.00 per share, with a total value of $63,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 265,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,569,725. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Jeffrey Keenan also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Wednesday, November 30th, Jeffrey Keenan acquired 2,000 shares of Mativ stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $19.91 per share, with a total value of $39,820.00.
  • On Friday, November 25th, Jeffrey Keenan acquired 2,000 shares of Mativ stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $21.10 per share, with a total value of $42,200.00.
  • On Thursday, December 8th, Jeffrey Keenan acquired 3,499 shares of Mativ stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $20.09 per share, with a total value of $70,294.91.
  • On Tuesday, December 6th, Jeffrey Keenan acquired 5,000 shares of Mativ stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $20.81 per share, with a total value of $104,050.00.
  • On Tuesday, November 22nd, Jeffrey Keenan acquired 2,114 shares of Mativ stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $19.92 per share, with a total value of $42,110.88.
  • On Friday, November 18th, Jeffrey Keenan acquired 3,000 shares of Mativ stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $19.27 per share, with a total value of $57,810.00.
  • On Wednesday, November 16th, Jeffrey Keenan acquired 1,911 shares of Mativ stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $19.05 per share, with a total value of $36,404.55.
  • On Friday, September 16th, Jeffrey Keenan bought 12,556 shares of Mativ stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $23.89 per share, with a total value of $299,962.84.
  • On Wednesday, September 14th, Jeffrey Keenan bought 9,192 shares of Mativ stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $24.55 per share, with a total value of $225,663.60.

Mativ Price Performance

MATV opened at $20.35 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.26 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 1.32. Mativ Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.29 and a 1-year high of $32.03. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $21.80.

Mativ (NYSE:MATVGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $674.10 million for the quarter. Mativ had a return on equity of 13.43% and a net margin of 2.33%.

Mativ Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 25th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 23rd. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.86%. Mativ’s dividend payout ratio is currently 96.39%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, CJS Securities began coverage on Mativ in a research report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company.

About Mativ

Mativ Holdings, Inc operates as a performance materials company. The company operates through two segments, Advanced Materials & Structures (AMS), and Engineered Papers (EP). The AMS segment manufactures resin-based rolled goods, such as nets, films and meltblown materials, bonding products, and adhesive components, as well as adhesives and other coating solutions, and converting services.

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Mativ (NYSE:MATV)

