Keel Point LLC Grows Stock Holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX)

Keel Point LLC grew its holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 716 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Keel Point LLC’s holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF were worth $228,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Ignite Planners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $598,000. Banque Pictet & Cie SA lifted its stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 26.9% in the 2nd quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 1,691 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $591,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,448 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $685,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, City Holding Co. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 32.7% in the 2nd quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 4,440 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,552,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095 shares during the period.

SOXX opened at $380.79 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $348.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $366.88. iShares Semiconductor ETF has a 1 year low of $287.82 and a 1 year high of $559.02.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 14th will be paid a $1.062 dividend. This represents a $4.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 13th.

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

