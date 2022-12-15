Keel Point LLC Sells 112 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Keel Point LLC reduced its stake in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,479 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 112 shares during the period. Keel Point LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $239,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in UPS. RB Capital Management LLC raised its position in United Parcel Service by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 2,689 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $577,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in United Parcel Service by 22.0% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 108,671 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $23,305,000 after purchasing an additional 19,582 shares during the period. Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in United Parcel Service in the 1st quarter worth $408,000. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 232.8% in the first quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,251 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $697,000 after acquiring an additional 2,274 shares during the period. Finally, Smith Salley & Associates increased its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 2.0% in the first quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 12,392 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,657,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the period. 59.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

United Parcel Service Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE UPS opened at $184.31 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $172.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $181.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market cap of $159.41 billion, a PE ratio of 14.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.11. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1 year low of $154.87 and a 1 year high of $233.72.

United Parcel Service Announces Dividend

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $2.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $24.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.34 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 11.07% and a return on equity of 71.90%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.71 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 14th were paid a $1.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.30%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.65%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

UPS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $210.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $250.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of United Parcel Service to $187.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $200.87.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

(Get Rating)

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.