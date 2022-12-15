Boltwood Capital Management Trims Stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Boltwood Capital Management lowered its stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 69.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,291 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 2,885 shares during the period. Boltwood Capital Management’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $252,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management lifted its position in Union Pacific by 85.5% in the 2nd quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 128 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co bought a new position in Union Pacific in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Legacy CG LLC bought a new position in Union Pacific in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Union Pacific by 722.2% in the 2nd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 148 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on UNP shares. Barclays lowered their price objective on Union Pacific from $235.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Union Pacific from $210.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. Susquehanna lowered their price target on Union Pacific from $208.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. StockNews.com cut Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on Union Pacific from $210.00 to $207.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $222.28.

Union Pacific Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of UNP stock opened at $217.58 on Thursday. Union Pacific Co. has a 52-week low of $183.70 and a 52-week high of $278.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $133.77 billion, a PE ratio of 19.41, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $204.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $214.00.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The railroad operator reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.06 by $0.13. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 56.68% and a net margin of 28.95%. The business had revenue of $6.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.57 EPS. Union Pacific’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 19th will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 16th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is 46.39%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Teresa Finley acquired 1,380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $188.26 per share, for a total transaction of $259,798.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $259,798.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

About Union Pacific

(Get Rating)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Read More

