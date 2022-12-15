AdvisorNet Financial Inc Buys 711 Shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,141 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 711 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $1,800,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SDY. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Community Bank N.A. purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Disciplined Equity Management Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Vectors Research Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the second quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 39.9% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period.

SDY opened at $129.16 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $123.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $122.87. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 1 year low of $110.55 and a 1 year high of $133.22.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

