AdvisorNet Financial Inc Buys 261 Shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,789 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,720,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. J.Safra Asset Management Corp lifted its stake in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 2,001 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. ACG Wealth bought a new position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Triumph Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 2,218.8% in the 2nd quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 40,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 38,275 shares during the period. Tradition Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 57.7% in the 2nd quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 514 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 216.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 870 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA:LQD opened at $109.77 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $104.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $108.08. iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $98.41 and a twelve month high of $133.41.

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid Investment Grade Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid, the United States dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds for sale in the United States.

