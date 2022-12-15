Endava (NYSE:DAVA) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Endava (NYSE:DAVA – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.75-$2.81 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.81. The company issued revenue guidance of $977.88 million-$988.32 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.00 billion. Endava also updated its Q2 2023 guidance to $0.65-$0.67 EPS.

DAVA opened at $83.94 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.36 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $73.66 and a 200 day moving average of $87.56. Endava has a fifty-two week low of $61.55 and a fifty-two week high of $170.88.

Endava (NYSE:DAVA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 27th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $226.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $219.99 million. Endava had a net margin of 13.26% and a return on equity of 22.06%. Equities research analysts predict that Endava will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Endava in a research report on Monday, September 12th. They set a sector weight rating for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on shares of Endava from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Endava from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Endava from $130.00 to $95.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Endava from $112.00 to $100.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $106.44.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DAVA. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Endava by 433.3% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Endava in the first quarter valued at $88,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Endava by 30.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Endava during the 1st quarter valued at $222,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in shares of Endava during the 3rd quarter valued at $254,000. 52.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Endava plc provides technology services for clients in the consumer products, healthcare, mobility, and retail verticals in Europe, Latin America, North America, and internationally. It offers technology and digital advisory services for payments and financial services, and TMT sectors; IT strategies; business analysis services; program management services; digital product strategy services; and architecture, extended reality, machine learning and artificial intelligence, product design, and user experience and visual design services.

