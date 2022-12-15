Capital Investment Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 65,680 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,632 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $4,539,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of D. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Dominion Energy by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 70,870,214 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,021,842,000 after purchasing an additional 1,094,535 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Dominion Energy by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 47,624,439 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,800,906,000 after purchasing an additional 1,393,676 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Dominion Energy by 28.2% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 28,007,574 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,235,284,000 after buying an additional 6,156,960 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Dominion Energy by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 21,153,616 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,688,269,000 after buying an additional 72,704 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in Dominion Energy by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 19,624,587 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,667,501,000 after buying an additional 1,563,929 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.75% of the company’s stock.

Dominion Energy Price Performance

NYSE:D opened at $59.27 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $49.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The company’s 50-day moving average is $62.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.96. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $57.23 and a 12-month high of $88.78.

Dominion Energy Dividend Announcement

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.98 billion. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 14.73% and a return on equity of 12.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 38.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.11 EPS. Research analysts expect that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 4.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.6675 per share. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.50%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 95.70%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have issued reports on D shares. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $81.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Maxim Group began coverage on shares of Dominion Energy in a research note on Friday, November 4th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. TheStreet cut shares of Dominion Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Dominion Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $73.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dominion Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.08.

Dominion Energy Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.7 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

Further Reading

