Anna Lucsok Sells 1,103 Shares of Zynex, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYXI) Stock

Zynex, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYXI – Get Rating) COO Anna Lucsok sold 1,103 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.98, for a total transaction of $15,419.94. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 13,973 shares in the company, valued at $195,342.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Zynex Stock Up 4.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ZYXI opened at $14.28 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Zynex, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.97 and a 52-week high of $14.55. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.68. The company has a market capitalization of $534.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.38 and a beta of 0.82.

Get Zynex alerts:

Institutional Trading of Zynex

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of Zynex by 5.3% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 23,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 1,161 shares in the last quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Zynex by 10.0% during the first quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 1,570 shares in the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Zynex by 2.6% during the second quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 66,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $531,000 after buying an additional 1,698 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Zynex by 10.0% during the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 18,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Zynex by 10.0% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 19,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,753 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.11% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Zynex Company Profile

Several research analysts recently commented on ZYXI shares. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Zynex from $11.00 to $12.50 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Zynex from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of Zynex from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th.

(Get Rating)

Zynex, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets medical devices to treat chronic and acute pain; and activate and exercise muscles for rehabilitative purposes with electrical stimulation. The company offers NexWave, a dual channel, multi-modality interferential current, transcutaneous electrical nerve stimulation, and neuromuscular electrical stimulation (NMES) device that is marketed to physicians and therapists by field sales representatives; NeuroMove, an electromyography triggered electrical stimulation device; InWave, an electrical stimulation product for the treatment of female urinary incontinence; and E-Wave, an NMES device.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Zynex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zynex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.