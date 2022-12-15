Insider Selling: Zynex, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYXI) COO Sells $15,419.94 in Stock

Zynex, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYXI – Get Rating) COO Anna Lucsok sold 1,103 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.98, for a total value of $15,419.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 13,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $195,342.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Zynex Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ZYXI opened at $14.28 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.68. Zynex, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.97 and a 52 week high of $14.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 3.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $534.83 million, a PE ratio of 30.38 and a beta of 0.82.

Institutional Trading of Zynex

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Zynex in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Zynex by 1,213.7% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 3,981 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Zynex by 110.0% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new stake in shares of Zynex in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Zynex by 49.0% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 1,766 shares during the last quarter. 29.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Zynex Company Profile

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ZYXI shares. HC Wainwright increased their price target on Zynex from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Zynex from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price target on Zynex from $11.00 to $12.50 in a research report on Friday, October 28th.

Zynex, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets medical devices to treat chronic and acute pain; and activate and exercise muscles for rehabilitative purposes with electrical stimulation. The company offers NexWave, a dual channel, multi-modality interferential current, transcutaneous electrical nerve stimulation, and neuromuscular electrical stimulation (NMES) device that is marketed to physicians and therapists by field sales representatives; NeuroMove, an electromyography triggered electrical stimulation device; InWave, an electrical stimulation product for the treatment of female urinary incontinence; and E-Wave, an NMES device.

