Fulton Bank N.A. Boosts Stock Holdings in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

Fulton Bank N.A. grew its holdings in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 54,292 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in PPL were worth $1,376,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of PPL by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 13,893 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the period. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of PPL by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,081 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $488,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the period. RKL Wealth Management LLC raised its position in PPL by 3.4% during the second quarter. RKL Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,149 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $330,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares during the period. Kinneret Advisory LLC raised its position in PPL by 2.2% during the second quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 20,032 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $548,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in PPL by 34.5% during the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,692 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares during the period. 69.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE PPL opened at $29.42 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. PPL Co. has a 52 week low of $23.47 and a 52 week high of $30.99. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.97 and a beta of 0.80.

PPL ( NYSE:PPL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41. PPL had a net margin of 9.86% and a return on equity of 7.19%. The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that PPL Co. will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th will be issued a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. PPL’s dividend payout ratio is currently 94.74%.

PPL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of PPL to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of PPL from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on shares of PPL from $33.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. TheStreet upgraded shares of PPL from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of PPL to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PPL presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.40.

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments: Kentucky Regulated and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 429,000 electric and 333,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 538,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in five counties in southwestern Virginia.

