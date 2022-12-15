Private Trust Co. NA Trims Holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Private Trust Co. NA decreased its holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) by 24.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,632 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 9,368 shares during the quarter. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in CSX were worth $861,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CSX. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in CSX during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Core Alternative Capital raised its position in CSX by 663.9% during the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 825 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 717 shares during the last quarter. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA purchased a new position in CSX during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CSX during the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CSX during the 2nd quarter worth $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CSX stock opened at $32.67 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $68.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.47, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.25. CSX Co. has a 1-year low of $25.80 and a 1-year high of $38.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.49.

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The transportation company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.75 billion. CSX had a net margin of 28.06% and a return on equity of 30.32%. The company’s revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that CSX Co. will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. CSX’s payout ratio is 21.39%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of CSX from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Benchmark lowered their price target on shares of CSX to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Susquehanna cut shares of CSX from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut shares of CSX to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of CSX from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.28.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

