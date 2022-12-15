Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) Position Lowered by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. lowered its position in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 376,403 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 458 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. owned about 0.13% of Ecolab worth $57,877,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital International Investors bought a new stake in shares of Ecolab in the 1st quarter worth approximately $304,475,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Ecolab by 7.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,319,742 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,587,655,000 after buying an additional 1,434,495 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 429.2% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 904,997 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $159,786,000 after acquiring an additional 734,000 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 93.4% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,153,861 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $177,418,000 after acquiring an additional 557,144 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Ecolab by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,256,119 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,634,261,000 after purchasing an additional 532,170 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.71% of the company’s stock.

Ecolab Stock Down 1.5 %

ECL stock opened at $150.44 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $147.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $156.02. Ecolab Inc. has a 52-week low of $131.04 and a 52-week high of $237.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.00.

Ecolab Increases Dividend

Ecolab ( NYSE:ECL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by ($0.03). Ecolab had a net margin of 8.13% and a return on equity of 18.10%. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.68 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th will be issued a $0.53 dividend. This is an increase from Ecolab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 19th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.91%.

Insider Transactions at Ecolab

In related news, Director David Maclennan acquired 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $139.66 per share, for a total transaction of $111,728.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 12,597 shares in the company, valued at $1,759,297.02. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on ECL. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Ecolab from $178.00 to $158.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Ecolab from $181.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Ecolab from $168.00 to $159.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Ecolab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $165.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $175.25.

Ecolab Company Profile

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

