Federated Hermes Inc. Has $57.58 Million Stock Holdings in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD)

Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD – Get Rating) (TSE:ABX) by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,255,100 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 382,700 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. owned about 0.18% of Barrick Gold worth $57,583,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Barrick Gold in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Barrick Gold during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Optiver Holding B.V. boosted its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold by 65.9% during the second quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 1,669 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 663 shares during the period. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Barrick Gold by 760.8% in the second quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,066 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,826 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Barrick Gold during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.03% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GOLD has been the subject of several recent research reports. TD Securities reduced their price target on Barrick Gold from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Barrick Gold from $27.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Fundamental Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $19.90 price objective (down previously from $23.42) on shares of Barrick Gold in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Barrick Gold from C$35.25 to C$33.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Barrick Gold in a research note on Monday, September 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Barrick Gold has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $23.49.

Barrick Gold Stock Down 0.3 %

GOLD stock opened at $17.39 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.41. Barrick Gold Corp has a 12 month low of $13.01 and a 12 month high of $26.07. The company has a current ratio of 3.76, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.38 and a beta of 0.30.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD – Get Rating) (TSE:ABX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The gold and copper producer reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.02. Barrick Gold had a net margin of 16.39% and a return on equity of 5.34%. The firm had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.09 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Barrick Gold Corp will post 0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Barrick Gold Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th. Barrick Gold’s payout ratio is 37.38%.

Barrick Gold Profile

(Get Rating)

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

Featured Articles

