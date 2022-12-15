Private Trust Co. NA Has $636,000 Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

Private Trust Co. NA cut its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Get Rating) by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,260 shares of the company’s stock after selling 968 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $636,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IWS. Retirement Income Solutions Inc raised its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 360.7% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 13,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,641,000 after acquiring an additional 10,738 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 73.5% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 93,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,127,000 after acquiring an additional 39,400 shares in the last quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 3,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Tcwp LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $461,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 27.3% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 20,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,490,000 after acquiring an additional 4,464 shares in the last quarter.

IWS stock opened at $108.35 on Thursday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $94.32 and a 1-year high of $124.28. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $105.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $106.11.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

