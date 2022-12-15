30,679 Shares in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) Bought by Private Trust Co. NA

Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 30,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $779,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Garde Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 11.2% in the second quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 363,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,236,000 after purchasing an additional 36,774 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. boosted its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 5.0% in the second quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. now owns 12,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 150.0% in the second quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 20.0% in the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 24,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $624,000 after purchasing an additional 4,089 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the second quarter worth $217,000.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Stock Performance

SCHE stock opened at $24.18 on Thursday. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $21.36 and a 52-week high of $30.82. The company has a 50-day moving average of $23.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.33.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Company Profile

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

