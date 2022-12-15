Amundi Has $150.81 Million Stake in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

Amundi lowered its position in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Get Rating) by 10.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,938,473 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 354,528 shares during the quarter. Amundi owned approximately 1.30% of Masco worth $150,805,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its holdings in Masco by 401.0% during the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 491 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the period. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Masco during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Arlington Partners LLC raised its stake in Masco by 752.6% in the 2nd quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 810 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 715 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in Masco by 153.5% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,146 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 694 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC boosted its position in Masco by 72.9% during the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,855 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 782 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.59% of the company’s stock.

MAS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Masco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Masco from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Masco from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Masco to $57.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Masco from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $46.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.07.

In related news, Director Reginald M. Turner, Jr. sold 9,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.54, for a total transaction of $490,446.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $934,621.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, Director Reginald M. Turner, Jr. sold 9,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.54, for a total value of $490,446.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $934,621.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 10,000 shares of Masco stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.79, for a total transaction of $487,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 278,295 shares in the company, valued at $13,578,013.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 21,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,029,837. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of MAS opened at $50.14 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.80. The company has a market cap of $11.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.17. Masco Co. has a one year low of $42.33 and a one year high of $71.06.

Masco (NYSE:MAS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The construction company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.07 by ($0.09). Masco had a negative return on equity of 331.58% and a net margin of 9.81%. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 billion. On average, analysts expect that Masco Co. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 10th were given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. Masco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.43%.

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

