First National Bank of Omaha Boosts Stock Position in Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA)

First National Bank of Omaha raised its stake in shares of Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,702 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,573 shares during the period. First National Bank of Omaha’s holdings in Ambarella were worth $1,617,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in Ambarella by 61.9% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,640,233 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $107,370,000 after purchasing an additional 626,893 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in Ambarella by 1,101.9% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 655,043 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $42,879,000 after purchasing an additional 600,543 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Ambarella by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,028,021 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $422,620,000 after purchasing an additional 522,698 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in Ambarella by 820.0% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 518,194 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,922,000 after purchasing an additional 461,871 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Ambarella by 127.3% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 571,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $59,920,000 after purchasing an additional 319,900 shares during the period. 76.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMBA opened at $89.35 on Thursday. Ambarella, Inc. has a one year low of $49.02 and a one year high of $220.14. The stock has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a PE ratio of -53.50 and a beta of 1.56. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $63.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.22.

AMBA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on Ambarella from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Ambarella in a report on Friday, November 18th. TheStreet cut Ambarella from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Cowen lowered their price target on Ambarella from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Ambarella from $114.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.47.

In other Ambarella news, COO Chan W. Lee sold 2,072 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.25, for a total transaction of $131,054.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 64,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,104,735.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Ambarella news, COO Chan W. Lee sold 2,072 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.25, for a total transaction of $131,054.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 64,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,104,735.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CTO Leslie Kohn sold 6,179 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.95, for a total value of $364,252.05. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 899,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,024,228.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,246 shares of company stock valued at $937,852 in the last quarter. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor solutions for video that enable high-definition (HD) and ultra HD compression, image processing, and deep neural network processing worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, artificial intelligence computer vision algorithms, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.

